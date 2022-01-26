Milton Keynes man jailed for handling stolen goods

A man has been jailed for handling stolen goods in Milton Keynes following a police investigation.

Paulius Varasius, aged 31, of Bradwell Common Boulevard was sentenced to a total of nine months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday.

Varasius pleaded guilty of one count each of handling stolen goods, false registration mark and driving without insurance.

Police found equipment for keyless car thefts

In August last year, Varasius stole a Black BMW car from a property in Chesham Bois in Buckinghamshire.

He was found driving the stolen car on false plates the following day. Upon arrest, West Mercia police officers found equipment used in keyless motor thefts.

Varasius was charged on 6 August last year.

Police Staff Investigator, Navjot Toor, based at Amersham police station, said: “Due to the quick actions taken by police and a thorough investigation that followed, the offender was caught swiftly and dealt with robustly.