Milton Keynes man jailed for intending to supply cocaine worth more than £14,000

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for more than three years after police found more than £14,000 worth of cocaine when they raided his city estate home.

Luke Jones, aged 30, of Radworthy in Furzton, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine, at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Police raided Luke Jones's Milton Keynes home and found a huge amount of cocaine

The judge ordered forfeiture and destruction of the drugs, phones and paraphernalia and also imposed to pay a statutory surcharge.

Jones was ordered to forfeit £479.60 under the Misuse of Drugs Act, to be donated to local charities.

On 18 August last year, a section 23 drugs warrant was carried out at Jones’ home address, say police. When officers entered, a large amount of cocaine with a street value of £14,300 was recovered.

Jones was then wanted for evading the police as he was not at home during the warrant.

Police found him – only to discover he had a further amount of class A drugs in his possession.

Jones was arrested and charged on 20 September last year.

Investigating officer PC Thomas Watt, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Luke Jones was caught with a substantial amount of drugs in his possession and it was clear he was looking to profit from the sale of class A.

“This sentence sends a message to people involved in the supply of drugs that drug-dealing will not be tolerated in Milton Keynes and we will be robust in our response.”

He added: “We will continue to pursue this criminal activity and look to protect vulnerable people members of the community.

“We will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders. Our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

“Anyone with information about drug dealing can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report online.