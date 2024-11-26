John Dugan from Milton Keynes has been jailed for rape

A man has been sent to prison after he raped a woman twice.

John Dugan, aged 29, was sentenced to seven and half years in jail on Friday at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He was found guilty of two counts of rape at the same court on Thursday.

He was found not guilty of one count of non-fatal strangulation.

On Friday 24 May 2024, Dugan, from Larwood Place on Oldbrook, subjected a woman to rape. He was arrested on May 27 and charged with two counts of rape and one count of non-fatal s,rangulation one day later.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Swallow said: “I would like to highlight the bravery of the victim throughout this investigation and trial.

“The offence was captured on an audio recording which was harrowing to listen to and proved pivotal in the guilty verdict.

“This investigation was fast-paced and the investigation team worked tirelessly to secure a charge and remand to custody.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to protecting victims of serious sexual assaults and those who commit such horrific crimes are brought to justice.

“If you are a victim, or suspect someone is a victim of crime, please contact Thames Valley Police.

“We have specially trained officers who will always listen and support you.

“You can contact us via our website, or by calling 101, or by visiting a police station.

“You can also obtain information and support via our website.”