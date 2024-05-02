Milton Keynes man named and charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon after incident at Bletchley train station
A Milton Keynes man has been named and charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon after an incident at Bletchley train station.
Following an investigation, Stephen Pocock, aged 25, of Maree Close, Bletchley, was charged yesterday (1/5) with possession of an offensive weapon.
The charge is in connection with an incident that occurred at Bletchley train station on Monday (29/4).
Pocock is being remanded in custody and is due before Aylesbury Crown Court on 4 June.