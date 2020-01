A Milton Keynes man has been found not guilty of murder following a trial that concluded today at Luton Crown Court, Thames Valley Police has announced.

Andrew Kiernan, aged 35, of Watling Street, Bletchley, was acquitted of one count of murder following a two-week trial.

He was also found not guilty of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The trial was in connection with an incident on Sunday 28 July 2019 in Ramsons Avenue in Milton Keynes in which 41-year-old Ayanleh Warsama Hosh died.