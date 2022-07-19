Milton Keynes man who left behind a pile of dumped rubbish when he moved home receives hefty punishment

A caretaker discovered a pile of furniture and rubbish dumped in a car park at flats on Ramson Avenue in Conniburrow.

MK Council officers investigated and found it belonged to a man who had recently moved from the flats..

He had illegally dumped the things he didn’t want to take to his new home..

The man left a pile of unwanted furniture behind outside his former flat

The man was promptly issued with a fixed penalty notice for fly tipping but he failed to pay it.

The council took the matter to court, but the defendant didn’t turn up to the initial hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

This month he finally pleaded guilty to illegally dumping waste. Magistrates fined him £461 and ordered him to pay the council’s legal costs of £561 plus a victim surcharge of £46.

The council’s Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend, said after the case: “This fine sends a strong message to those who move away from a property and think that it is somebody else’s problem to clean up after them.”

She added: “We will not tolerate fly tipping in our city and think the large amount of money we spend cleaning up after other people could be better spent.”

MK Council has successfully prosecuted more than 30 people for fly-tipping in recent years, resulting in fines of more than £25,000.

A spokesman said: "Not only is unsightly, but it's a threat to our local wildlife too.”