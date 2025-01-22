Milton Keynes man who stabbed his neighbour to death escapes murder conviction due to diminished responsibility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 25-year-old man who brutally stabbed his neighbour to death has pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibilty.

The mental health of 25-year-old Jay Lupton was assessed and it was decided to change the original charge of murder.

Today (Wednesday) Lupton pleaded guilty to manslaughter – which can carry a lesser jail term. He will be sentenced next month.

The court’s acceptance of his diminished responsibilty means he has a mental disorder that impaired their ability to understand his actions or form a rational judgment. He could now serve his time in a secure psychiatric hospital instead of a standard prison.

The murder scene at Fen Street in Milton Keynes

The court heard how Lupton became friends with his Calvin Olawale Babatunde, his 48-year-old neighbour in Fen Street on Brooklands, but the friendship deteriorated over the months.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Alice Broad from the Major Crime Unit, said: “On the evening of Thursday 25 January 2024, Lupton went to Calvin’s property and without provocation attacked him with a knife.

“Lupton was captured on CCTV leaving the scene on foot, later going to the house of a relative, who was not aware he had just carried out the brutal attack.

“Later that evening, Lupton returned to the cordon that had been put in place by the police, where he was arrested.”

During searches of the scene, the investigation team found a knife in Calvin’s flat. This was later examined and found to have Lupton’s DNA on it.

Following a thorough investigation by the Major Crime Unit, Lupton was charged with the offence of murder, four days after Calvin was killed.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service had been called to the flat at 6.47pm, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Calvin was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Detective Inspector Broad paid tribute to Calvin’s family for showing the “utmost dignity throughout this terrible time for them, losing a loved one in such a brutal attack.”

She added: “Calvin was killed in the place he should have felt safest, his home, and by Lupton, who he had supported and helped while they were both living in Fen Street.

Calvin, who was a father, has been described by his family as an inspiring role model who was full of “optimism, positivity, kindness, friendliness, love, laughter and care.”