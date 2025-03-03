Milton Keynes man who stabbed his neighbour to death is sentenced for mansaughter through diminished responsibility

Jay Lupton has been sentenced for manslaughter

A man who carried out a frenzied knife attack on his neighbour has been sentenced for manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Jay Lupton, 25, has been given a hospital order instead of a prison sentence.

Luton Crown Court heard he stabbed 48-year-ol Calvin Olawale Babatunde to death at his flat in Fen Street at Broughton on the evening of January 25 last year.

There had been no provokation and no reason for the attack.

Lupton was initially charged by police with murder but entered the diminished responsibility plea which was accepted by the court and the prosecution.

Det Insp Alice Broad of the major crime unit said the two men had been friends but the friendship had deteriorated in the months leading to Calvin's death.

"Lupton went to Calvin's property and without provocation attacked him with a knife," she said. "Calvin was killed in the place he should have felt safest, his home, and by Lupton, who he had supported and helped while they were both living in Fen Street."

Police saw Lupton leaving the scene on CCTV and his DNA was later found on a knife found inside the flat.

He pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility. Paramedics had tried to save Calvin but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene, the court hears.

DI Broad said after the sentencing: “My thoughts, as they always have been, are with Calvin’s family. They have shown immense strength through this process.

“No outcome can be satisfactory when someone has lost their life in such tragic circumstances.”