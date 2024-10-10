Milton Keynes men jailed after conspiring to sell class A drugs using encrypted messaging system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men from Milton Keynes who worked together to sell heroin and cocaine class using an encrypted messaging system have been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Reading Crown Court today, 34-year-old Michael Birch, of Severn Way, Bletchley, was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment.

35-year-old Shane Binns, of Derwent Drive, Bletchley was sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men were found guilty of conspiracy to supply a class A drug – cocaine, conspiracy to supply a class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Michael Birch.

Birch was also found guilty of conspiracy to transfer a prohibited weapon. Both men will also be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order upon release from prison that will last for five years.

In 2020, an encrypted mobile phone platform – Encrochat – was taken down by international law enforcement agencies and information was passed to South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) about two users.

Officers discovered that they were using the platform to organise the procurement and sale of drugs between January 2020 and September 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They tracked the accounts to Binns and Birch through Enchrochat data.

Shane Binns.

Within messages Binns talked about a panther ring, including pictures of it.

When Binns was arrested, officers discovered the ring at his property.

Birch was identified after disclosing his business postcode to arrange the collection of cash by a courier and also stating that he had previously received a nine-year sentence for a conspiracy offence, which was true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Binns and Birch were arrested and charged in September 2020.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Justin Marsden said: “Shane Binns and Michael Birch have received lengthy sentences which I hope serves as a lesson that we will always investigate and pursue people involved in the sale of drugs and firearms.

“We will do everything possible to deal with those involved in carrying out such criminal activity and bring them to justice.

“If you have any information about the sale of drugs or firearms in your community, then please contact your local police force via 101 or online to enable us to continue to keep our communities safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, can help us to build up a picture of what is happening and take action.

“You can also make reports anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”