Milton Keynes mum who allowed her boyfriend to rape her young daughter has prison sentence extended

A woman who was convicted of cruelty after she allowed her partner to rape her daughter in the family home has had her prison sentence extended.

Mary-Louisa Andrews, aged 50, of Graveney Place, Springfield, was convicted of one count of cruelty to persons under 16 years old.

Anoyke-Andrews and Mary Louisa Andrews

Andrews was initially sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 28 to three years’ imprisonment.

Following a review at the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General this week (Wednesday) the sentence was increased to five years’ imprisonment.

Andrews was convicted for not protecting her daughter against her partner Anokye Andrews, 44, of Graveney Place, who was convicted at the same trial of rape, indecent assault and assault.

Anoyke Andrews was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in May.

The convictions relate to the abuse of Mary-Louisa’s daughter between 2001 and 2007.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tejinder Sidhu, said: “We welcome the decision of the Solicitor General to increase the sentence of Mary-Louisa Andrews.

“This was a horrific case of abuse in that the person who should have protected the victim, her mother, failed to do so and let the abuse go one.”

“Thames Valley Police is committed to investigate sexual abuse and I hope that this case demonstrates that you will always be listened to by officers, who will investigate with sensitivity in order to bring offenders before the courts and bring them to justice.”