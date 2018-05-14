Milton Keynes murder investigation to feature in documentary airing on Channel 4 this evening

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime detectives will feature in a new documentary set to be shown on Channel 4 this evening (Monday).

Catching a Killer: A Knock at the Door will be broadcast at 9pm.

Hang Yin Leung (pictured centre in pink)

The film, made by the award-winning documentary makers True Vision, goes behind the scenes of a murder investigation to focus on the work of the officers as they investigate.

The victim, Hang Yin Leung, died in hospital on February 11 2017. She had been assaulted during a burglary at her home in Orne Gardens, Milton Keynes, on January 31 2017 and was taken ill while providing a police statement.

Major Crime Team (left to right Detective Inspector Stuart Blaik, Detective Constable Natalie Howard, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, Detective Constable Stephanie Mason)

The compelling film, which was made with the support of Hang’s family, also shows her relatives coming to terms with the impact of her murder.

Meanwhile the officers work to appeal for information, to follow up lines of enquiry and make arrests as they attempt to bring those responsible to justice.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Andy Shearwood, said: “The film captures the effect such a serious crime like this had on Hang’s family, and on the wider community, and shows the lack of humanity of those who committed this offence.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate to establish the truth and will make every effort to bring those responsible to justice. As senior investigating officer I am ultimately responsible for this investigation. I hope the documentary helps to give the communities we serve a greater understanding of our work, shows the public how seriously we take such offences and the support there is for families during the most devastating times.”