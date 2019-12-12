Milton Keynes murder victim died of stab wound to thigh as another two men are arrested

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the death of a man in his 20s following an incident in Fishermead yesterday (Wednesday)

At around 3.20pm an altercation took place between a group of men in an area of woodland near to the overbridge that leads to Fishermead from Milton Keynes town centre.

As a result one man received stab wounds and sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A further two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, five others who were also arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody at this time.

A post-mortem has been carried out and the cause of death has been established as a stab wound to the right thigh.

Formal identification of the man has not yet taken place.

A scene watch remains in place on H6 Childs Way, between Saxon Gate and Secklow Gate. The closure is likely to remain in place for some time.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Sally Spencer of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident in which a man has tragically died.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry but we are also appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“This incident happened in the afternoon in an area where people often walk, so we would ask you to please get in touch if you have any information no matter how insignificant you think it might be.

“Members of the public will see an increased presence whilst we continue to investigate and extra patrols will be carried out in the area.

“We would ask anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 766 11/12/19 or online. Or if you wish to report 100% anonymously you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.