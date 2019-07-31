Milton Keynes murder victim has been named

The victim of a murder in Milton Keynes has now been formally identified.

Ayanleh Warsama Hosh, a 41-year-old from Bletchley, was formally identified on Tuesday afternoon.



The force was called to Ramsons Avenue in Conniburrow at 10.52am on Sunday (July 28) after a report that a man had been stabbed.

Andrew Kiernan, aged 34, of Watling Street, Bletchley, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of possession of a bladed article, and one count of possession of cannabis.

Sadly, the victim later died and a murder investigation was launched.