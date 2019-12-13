Milton Keynes murder victim is named as police continue investigation

A man in his 20s who was murdered in Milton Keynes on Wednesday has tonight been named and police have released his picture.

At around 3.20pm an altercation took place between a group of men in an area of woodland near to the overbridge that leads to Fishermead from Milton Keynes town centre.

Mohamud Hashi

As a result one man received stab wounds and sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Formal identification of the man has taken place and we can confirm the man who died is Mohamud Hashi, aged 22 from Milton Keynes.

A post mortem examination determined the cause of death as a stab wound to the right thigh.

Five men who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody at this time.

Picture from the scene on Wednesday

Two men have been released with no further action.

A scene watch remains in place near the overbridge of H6 Childs Way.

The road closure of H6 Childs Way itself has been lifted and the road has been reopened.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Sally Spencer of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We continue to carry out a thorough investigation in relation to this incident.

“We have arrested a number of men in connection with the death of Mr Hashi and five remain in custody.

“We continue to support Mr Hashi’s family at this very difficult time.

“I would like to make a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward, if you have any information that you feel may be relevant then please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 766 11/12/19 or if you wish to report anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.