Milton Keynes murder victim named as post mortem establishes preliminary cause of death
Officers investigating the murder of a man in Milton Keynes are now in a position to confirm the formal identification of the victim as John Davies, aged 34, from Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes.
Mr Davies died as a result of his injuries following an incident in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate on 23 October.
A Home Office post-mortem examination took place yesterday (30/10) and the preliminary cause of death has been given as blunt force trauma to the head.
Mr Davies’ next of kin continue to be supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
A Milton Keynes man aged 25 has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 4 December.
A 27-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has been bailed until 26 January.