Milton Keynes murder victim named as post mortem establishes preliminary cause of death

The 34-year-old man’s next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers

Officers investigating the murder of a man in Milton Keynes are now in a position to confirm the formal identification of the victim as John Davies, aged 34, from Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes.

Mr Davies died as a result of his injuries following an incident in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate on 23 October.

A Home Office post-mortem examination took place yesterday (30/10) and the preliminary cause of death has been given as blunt force trauma to the head.

Mr Davies’ next of kin continue to be supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

A Milton Keynes man aged 25 has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 4 December.