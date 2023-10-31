News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes murder victim named as post mortem establishes preliminary cause of death

The 34-year-old man’s next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2023, 18:30 GMT
Officers investigating the murder of a man in Milton Keynes are now in a position to confirm the formal identification of the victim as John Davies, aged 34, from Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes.

Mr Davies died as a result of his injuries following an incident in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate on 23 October.

A Home Office post-mortem examination took place yesterday (30/10) and the preliminary cause of death has been given as blunt force trauma to the head.

Generic police tape crime scene cordoned off emergency servicesGeneric police tape crime scene cordoned off emergency services
Mr Davies’ next of kin continue to be supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

A Milton Keynes man aged 25 has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 4 December.

A 27-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has been bailed until 26 January.