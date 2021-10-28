Milton Keynes nightclub responds after woman allegedly assaulted with needle

A popular Milton Keynes nightclub has responded after a woman was allegedly assaulted with a needle.

Pink Punters nightclub in Milton Keynes said it is helping Thames Valley Police (TVP) with its investigation of an alleged assault in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 24).

A woman reported being assaulted with a needle at the LGBT nightclub just before 3am.

The nightclub wrote on social media it has “always been recognised as the safest venue in the city”.

Adding: “Women in particular have always felt very reassured as we have many safety measures not seen in any other venues.”

It did say that following widespread concerns about female safety after the murder of Sarah Everard, it has pledged “a new female safety strategy” launching as part of its “Christmas safety campaigns”.

Met Police officer Wayne Couzens kidnapped, raped and murdered 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard after staging a false arrest.

He was handed a whole life order in September.

“In response to the widespread UK media coverage on spiking, Pink Punters wish to reassure customers that our long-standing measures of safety and security are stricter than ever,” it wrote.

“We have always been recognised as the safest venue in the city and women in particular have always felt very reassured as we have many safety measures not seen in any other venues.

“Following a recent alleged incident, we have provided a great deal of CCTV footage from our extensive range of over 500 hi-definition cameras.

“As of yet nothing has been found, but police are still investigating the report and are awaiting forensic evidence.

“Women trust our staff to look after them and following widespread concerns about female safety after the murder of Sarah Everard, we have pledged to further improve measures in a new female safety strategy to be launched as part of our Christmas safety campaigns.

“However, we are confident our current standards remain very high.

“Our customer safety record is second to none and customers can be reassured we will never reduce and only ever increase our efforts to keep people safe.

“People can be reassured additional staff and measures will be in place from this weekend.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police can confirm that it is investigating reports of an assault whereby a woman has reported being assaulted with a needle at the Pink Punters nightclub in Milton Keynes.

“It was reported just before 3am on Sunday (24/10).