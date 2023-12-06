Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Thames Valley Police officers have been commended for preventing serious violence in Milton Keynes.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg presented Sergeants Thomas Neilson and Chris Smith, PC Joseph Swan and Detective Constable Serena Bellis with commendations at a ceremony last month.

Following a robbery, the South Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a car with armed males inside, including one concealing a firearm and ammunition, before DC Bellis’ work secured a swift conviction and prison sentence.

Chief Inspector Euan Livingstone, who nominated the team, PC Joe Swan, DC Serena Bellis, Sgt Tom Neilson, Sgt Chris Smith and Chief Constable Jason Hogg. Image submitted.

Sgt Neilson said: “To remove a viable firearm from the street and prevent this offender from committing an act of serious violence and keeping our communities safe is testament to neighbourhood police officers knowing their area and a proactive approach to problem solving.

He added it was ‘another fantastic example of the work’ the CID undertakes.

The team dedicated a late shift to conduct visible and non-visible patrols in the Westcroft estate following an armed and violent robbery earlier that day.

The suspects had been seen in the area in two silver vehicles and were armed with knives and machetes.

PC Swan was deployed in a plain vehicle while Sgt Neilson and PC Smith were in a marked police car.

PC Swan spotted two vehicles with a group of males driving slowly and occasionally stopping on Cranbourne Avenue, raising his suspicions.

Sgts Neilson and Smith pulled it over before searching it and the men, which revealed two knives and cannabis.

The officers arrested the men and took them to custody, where one was later found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

DC Bellis took over the investigation and the offender with the firearm was charged and remanded in custody. Two months later, the offender pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition and was jailed for five years.

Sgt Smith said she was proud to receive the award on behalf of the team. She added: “It is through the team’s dedication to serving our communities and keeping our streets safe that results like this are possible.”