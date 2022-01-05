Milton Keynes parish councillor seriously injured in hit and run cycle collision

The deputy chairman of a village parish council in Milton Keynes has been seriously injured in a hit and run cycle accident.

Nigel Richards, who is in his 60s and a member of Moulsoe Parish Council, is in hospital and faces a long road to recovery.

He was cycling along Cranfield Road towards Salford on New Year's Day when he was hit by a black Nissan car and dragged for several yards along the road.

Cllr Nigel Richards

The driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

Nigel, who lives in Moulsoe and is a keen cyclist, suffered numerous serious injuries and was rushed to hospital by ambulance. He is one of many local cyclists who use that route on Cranfield Road.

His wife Liz has put out a social media appeal for witnesses to the accident, which happened at around 11.50am close to Hulcotmoors Farm.

Bedfordshire Police, who describe Nigel's injuries as "serious but not life changing", have also asked anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact them..

PC Emily Ingle, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “The driver failed to stop at the scene, leaving the victim badly injured, alone and very shaken by this incident.

“The victim described the vehicle involved to be a black Nissan Qashqai or X-Trail type vehicle.

“If anyone has any information about this incident or was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, please let us know.”