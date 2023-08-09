News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes pensioner is convicted of string of child sex offences

He pleaded guilty to eight counts
By Sally Murrer
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST

A pensioner from Milton Keynes has been convicted of a string of child sex offences.

Roy Parsons, 73, of Brooke Close, Bletchley, was found guilty by a unanimous jury at Amersham Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) of eight counts of sexual activity with a child under 16.

He was released on bail and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 8 September.

The MK pensioner was found unanimously guilty of child sex chargesThe MK pensioner was found unanimously guilty of child sex charges
Parsons sexually assaulted the victim, a girl, under and over her clothing on numerous occasions between November 2020 and January 2021 when social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic was in place.

Parsons was charged on 21 June last year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Martin Camp, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “I am delighted for the victim that Roy Parsons has been convicted for his offending.

“Anyone who has experienced sexual abuse should know they can speak to the police and feel confident they will be listened to.

“I would like to reassure the public that we will always look to prosecute anyone who commits sexual offences against children, recent or non-recent.

“Anyone who wishes to speak to us should call 101 or make a report on our website.”