A pensioner from Milton Keynes has been convicted of a string of child sex offences.

Roy Parsons, 73, of Brooke Close, Bletchley, was found guilty by a unanimous jury at Amersham Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) of eight counts of sexual activity with a child under 16.

He was released on bail and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 8 September.

Parsons sexually assaulted the victim, a girl, under and over her clothing on numerous occasions between November 2020 and January 2021 when social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic was in place.

Parsons was charged on 21 June last year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Martin Camp, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “I am delighted for the victim that Roy Parsons has been convicted for his offending.

“Anyone who has experienced sexual abuse should know they can speak to the police and feel confident they will be listened to.

“I would like to reassure the public that we will always look to prosecute anyone who commits sexual offences against children, recent or non-recent.