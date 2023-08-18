A pensioner from Milton Keynes has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife.

At a court hearing yesterday (17 August), Michael Sargeant, 77, of Bradwell Road, Loughton, admitted to a manslaughter by diminished responsibility charge.

At the Luton Crown Court hearing the legal team representing the prosecution accepted the plea.

He will return for sentencing at the same court next month

Sargeant’s wife, Christine, died aged 73 on 20 May. Thames Valley Police officers were called to the couple’s home address at around 8am in May.

When the police arrived at the scene they found Christine lying unconscious.

She was given emergency first aid, and then rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 77-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was charged two days later.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the cause of death as a neck compression.

Sargeant will be sentenced at the same court on 20 September.