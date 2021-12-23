Milton Keynes police hunting those responsible for malicious damage of missing Leah Croucher posters

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage in Milton Keynes.

At a time unknown between 20 and 21 December, a number of A4 posters relating to the missing person investigation into Leah Croucher were located on the floor around Furzton Lake, off Watling Street in Milton Keynes.

It appears that the posters were ripped down from lamp posts and some had cable ties cut.

The posters were left in situ.

Investigating officer PC Steve Holmes, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This act of criminal damage is particularly unpleasant as the posters were displaying requests for help in locating long term missing person Leah Croucher, who has been missing since February 2019.

“I would appeal to anybody who has any information about this incident, or who witnessed anybody causing damage to these posters between 20 and 21 December to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference number 43210576003.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.