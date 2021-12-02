Milton Keynes police investigation ends in man being convicted of raping 20-year-old woman

Following a Milton Keynes police investigation, a man has been jailed for six years after being found guilty of raping a woman.

Zachariah Kotlarz attacked the victim, who was 20 at the time, in the early hours of 12 November 2016.

Kotlarz, aged 28, from High Wycombe, was charged on 9 June 2020.

Zachariah Kotlarz has been jailed for rape

Following a five-day trial at Amersham Crown Court, a unanimous jury has now convicted Kotlarz. He was sentenced the same day and was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lynda Stearman, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim for coming forward and speaking out against her abuser and giving evidence that led to his conviction.

“I hope that this case shows that time should be no barrier for offenders to be brought to justice when they sexually abuse others.

“If you have been a victim of any type of sexual abuse, please do report it. If you are in immediate danger please call 999, if you wish to make a report then you can call 101 or you can report online."