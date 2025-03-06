Milton Keynes police issue desciption of parcel thief seen taking packages from doorstep

Police are searching for a man spotted taking parcels from a doorstep in Newport Pagnell and are appealing for help from the public.

They are appealing for witnesses following a report of theft of parcels from a doorstep in Church View in Newport Pagnell.

The incident happened at 1.37pm precisely on 22nd February and the offender is described as a white male in his early twenties, around 5ft 8in tall with a slim build and short cropped brownish hair, shaved at the back and sides.

He was wearing a black puffa jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the side and white trainers.

The thief was spotted stealing parcels from a doorstep in Newport Pagnell

The nvestigating officer, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, would like to speak to anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage within the area at this time to please come forward.

They said: “If you have any information around this incident, please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43250090227 or online.

If you do not want to talk to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile police have advised people on ways to reduce the growing number of incidents of theft of parcels from doorsteps.

They say a video doorbell is a great deterrant and cheaper than a CCTV system, particularly if it is connect to your mobile phone to send notifications immediately a parcel is left. Security lights are also effective.

Police also advise people to track their parcels to ensure someone is at home for the delivery if possible. If not, they should arrange for packages to be delivered to a trusted neighbour.

“Use an off-site locker service for frequent deliveries, or for expensive items; these parcel boxes are more likely to be in busy, safer locations - such as supermarkets rather than secluded areas which could be targeted, said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

Days after the parcels theft there was a report of attempted burglary in Holland Way, Newport Pagnell.

At 11pm on February 28 suspects entered the back garden and tried the back door handle. Luckily they were disturbed by the owner's dog.

Anyone who has information, CCTV or doorcam footage should contact police 101, quoting reference 43250100800