Milton Keynes police launch search for mystery rider who steals motorbikes and puts his own personalised number plate on them

By Sally Murrer
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:05 BST
Police have issued a dire warning to a mystery crook who steals motorbikes but leaves a whopping clue behind.

Two patrolling officers spotted the thief riding illegally and dangerously on the redway in Fuller Slade over the weekend.

They couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the bike was displaying the number plate ‘WILL RUN’.

Shortly afterwards they found the machine abandoned – minus the rider. Checks promptly revealed the bike had been reported as stolen in March.

The crook put the false plate 'WILL RUN' on the stolen bikeThe crook put the false plate 'WILL RUN' on the stolen bike
“The owner is now aware and will be reunited with his vehicle,” said a police spokesperson.

But now officers are determined to track down the crook who stole it and had the cheek to put his own false plate on it.

“You ‘WILL RUN’ – but we will catch you,” said the spokesperson.

They added: “This is also a reminder to other road users that the use of motorbikes, scrambler bikes or any mechanically propelled vehicle must be insured for it to be driven on the road or any public highway.”

Do you know who WILL RUN is? If so call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

