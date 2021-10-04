Milton Keynes police officer alleged to have 'acted inappropriately' towards two female members of the public

A former police constable in MK faces a misconduct hearing next week after allegations that he acted inappropriately towards two women during a visit to an address.

PC Mark Gibson is also alleged to have seized and disposed of an amount of cannabis without making a formal record of the seizure.

A public misconduct hearing will take place on Wednesday and Thursday next week. PC Gibson, who was based at Milton Keynes, is no longer working with the force.

The misconduct hearing takes place next week

It is alleged that the former breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Duties and Responsibilities, and Discreditable Conduct.