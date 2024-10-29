Milton Keynes police officer charged over allegations of improper relationship as part of corruption investigation

A serving Thames Valley Police officer has been charged with allegedly engaging in an improper relationship with a woman

A serving police officer in the Thames Valley has been charged with allegedly engaging in an improper relationship as part of a corruption investigation.

PC Jonathan Fallon, 21, who is based at Milton Keynes Police Station, was charged yesterday with one count of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable.

The officer, who is currently suspended from duty, has been charged in relation to a series of incidents between August and November 2023 at various locations, in relation to allegations of engaging in an improper relationship with a woman.

Fallon is scheduled to appear at Luton Magistrates Court on December 9.