A Milton Keynes police officer resigned from the force after posting a video of himself on Snapchat smoking cannabis, a misconduct hearing has been told.

PC Anthony Guina was off duty and on holiday in Amsterdam last September when he posted the video to his 100 followers.

A misconduct hearing chaired by Chief Constable John Campbell has now found Mr Guina breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

The PC's action amounted to gross misconduct

The hearing was told the former PC resigned before the proceedings began but sent a letter of apology to the hearing.

The Chief Constable said: “The former constable has not attended this misconduct hearing and no plea has been submitted... Despite the officer’s absence, I am satisfied that all necessary legislative requirements have been complied with to allow this hearing to proceed in his absence.”

He added: “The ex-officer has admitted that he smoked a cannabis joint whilst in Amsterdam and that he then shared himself doing so on social media. He has also submitted letter to this hearing in which admits that he understands that his ‘actions which took place in September last year have fallen well below the high standards TVP sets its Police Officers and are of a serious nature’.

"The public quite rightly expect high standards of their officers both on and off duty. His actions are incompatible with his role as a police officer..”