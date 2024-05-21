Milton Keynes police operation achieves 15% reduction in knife crime over past six months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A targeted police operation to reduce knife crime in MK has been declared a success.

Over the past six months, there has been a 15% reduction in knife offences throughout the city.

During that time, police have arrested 62 people in connection with weapons or violence and 86 charges have been made.

These charges include possession of weapons, drug offences, wounding with intent, GBH, blackmail, affray and possession of drugs.

Police outside Popworld as part of their week of intensive weapon searches in Milton Keynes

Meanwhile, 27 weapons have been seized along with quantities of drugs from 18 people.

Last week neighbourhood teams of officers visited city schools, community spots and even a nightclub to carry out searches for people carrying knives. Pupils are the schools were checked by walking through a special screening arch.

The initiative is all part of Operation Sceptre, a nationwide mission to combat knife crime. Its aims are to remove dangerous weapons from the streets, reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police in MK said today: “Our efforts, however, aren’t limited to that week. Behind the scenes, we’re working around the clock to prevent serious violence and knife crime in Milton Keynes

The force uses intelligence-led, proactive, and robust policing” to track down people with knives and ensure they are punished, said the spokesperson,