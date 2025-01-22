Milton Keynes police put out appeal to trace angry lorry driver who kicked a car

By Sally Murrer
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:45 BST
Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
A lorry driver who kicked a car is the latest person police wish to trace in Milton Keynes.

Officers have today put out a special appeal to find the road rage driver, who lost his temper at Northfield roundabout at about 8am on Teusday January 14.

He got out of his lorry and kicked a nearby car, committing an offence of criminal damage, say police.

Anybody with any information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting reference 43250023173.

