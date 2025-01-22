Milton Keynes police put out appeal to trace angry lorry driver who kicked a car

Police are appealing for witnesses

A lorry driver who kicked a car is the latest person police wish to trace in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have today put out a special appeal to find the road rage driver, who lost his temper at Northfield roundabout at about 8am on Teusday January 14.

He got out of his lorry and kicked a nearby car, committing an offence of criminal damage, say police.

Anybody with any information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting reference 43250023173.