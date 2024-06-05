Milton Keynes police recover haul of 200 power tools stolen from local vehicles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People who have had power tools taken from vans in MK may have a chance of getting them back following a police raid that uncovered more than 200 stolen items.

Officers from Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team this week attended a site in Buckinghamshire to recover the stolen tools.

They are now working to identify them through crime records and reunite them with their owners.

While they were on site, four people were arrested under suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods. They have since been bailed.

Milton Keynes police seized a vehicle and caravans during the raid that led them to recover stolen tools

Two suspected stolen caravans were also seized and vehicles were towed away.

Theft of expensive tools from the back of vans is a particular problem in Milton Keynes and one of the city’s most irksome and costly crimes.

Usually there is damage to the vehicle itself, caused by the break-in, and the loss of tools can prevent somes tradespeople from working and earning a living.

Thefts of items left in cars is also a common occurance.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “No-one deserves to be a victim of tool theft. Please consider our prevention advice."