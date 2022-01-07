Milton Keynes police release CCTV image after person was followed and assaulted in the Xscape car park

Milton Keynes police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault in the Xscape car park.

The incident occurred at 1.52am on Friday 19 November in the Xscape building car park in MK.

The offender followed the victim to their vehicle and assaulted them. The victim did not require hospital treatment.

Do you recognise this man?

Investigating officer, Police Constable Jordan Lapworth, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this assault.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210527415.