Milton Keynes police release CCTV image after person was followed and assaulted in the Xscape car park
Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident
Milton Keynes police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault in the Xscape car park.
The incident occurred at 1.52am on Friday 19 November in the Xscape building car park in MK.
The offender followed the victim to their vehicle and assaulted them. The victim did not require hospital treatment.
Investigating officer, Police Constable Jordan Lapworth, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this assault.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210527415.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”