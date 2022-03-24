Milton Keynes police search for man who sexually assaulted a woman and tried to kiss her

Police are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault of a young woman in Bletchley.

At around 7.15pm on Tuesday, the victim was walking along Buttermere Close when she was approached by a man from behind.

The offender grabbed the woman and then asked her where she lived and then tried to kiss her.

Police are seeking witnesses

The victim, who is in her twenties, managed to get free and ran towards the direction of Rydal Way.

The man followed her and turned off down an alleyway and then re-appeared in front of her. The woman then managed to lose the man.

He is described as a white man in his late thirties, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft and of stocky build. He has a black stubbly beard and was wearing a green jacket and a black beanie hat.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lucy Jarrett, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Buttermere Close on Tuesday evening.

“If you saw a man acting inappropriately or have any CCTV or doorbell then please contact Thames Valley Police.