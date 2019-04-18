Milton Keynes police sergeant touched female colleagues inappropriately and used offensive language

A Milton Keynes police sergeant who touched his colleagues inappropriately and used offensive language has resigned before he could be dismissed, the MK Citizen can reveal.

Former Sergeant Paul Summerville’s behaviour was deemed to be gross misconduct at a special police hearing last week.

Police

The panel heard how Mr Summerville made comments about the physical appearances of female colleagues and made “sexualised comments” towards them.

He “persisted unwanted contact with them” during incidents in January and June 2018.

“He also touched them inappropriately,” said a police spokesman,

The former sergeant had previously received a written warning in 2014 in connection with an incident of using inappropriate and offensive language towards a member of staff.

After the new allegations were made last year, he resigned voluntarily from the force.

Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Ward said after the hearing “Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect while at work.

“This kind of behaviour from anyone should never be tolerated, and is least expected from a colleague.”

The detective chief superintendent added: “The panel has concluded that had the officer continued to be serving, he would have been dismissed from Thames Valley Police with immediate effect.”

The public misconduct hearing started on Tuesday last week and concluded on Wednesday.

It was heard at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington, in front of a panel included legally qualified chairperson John Bassett.

The panel concluded the former officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy and equality and diversity.

He also breached the standard of discreditable conduct.

Had he still been serving, he would have not only have been dismissed with immediate effect, but also placed on the College of Policing’s Barred List