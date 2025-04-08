Milton Keynes police set up camp in Tesco, Lidl, Morrisions and Sainsbury's stores to offer crime prevention advice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Neighbourhood officers are spending this week in the supermarkets, behind a stand offering advice and leaflets.
The crime prevention roadshows will run all this week and shoppers are invited to go along and meet the officers and ask any questions they have.
Below are the dates and timings:
Tuesday April 8, 9am to 12.30pm, Sainsbury’s, Lavendon Road, Olney.
1pm to 4.30pm, Tesco Express, Cofferidge Close, Stony Stratford.
Wednesday April 9, 9am to 12.30, Lidl, Lavendon Road, Olney.
1pm to 4.30pm, Morrison’s, Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes
Friday April 11, 9am to 12.30pm, Tesco, Kingston
1pm to 4.30pm, Co-op, Leger Court, Great Linford.