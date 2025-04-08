Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are taking to Tesco, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s to give crime prevention advice to city shoppers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Neighbourhood officers are spending this week in the supermarkets, behind a stand offering advice and leaflets.

The crime prevention roadshows will run all this week and shoppers are invited to go along and meet the officers and ask any questions they have.

Below are the dates and timings:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are holding crime prevention roadshows in Milton Keynes supermarkets this week

Tuesday April 8, 9am to 12.30pm, Sainsbury’s, Lavendon Road, Olney.

1pm to 4.30pm, Tesco Express, Cofferidge Close, Stony Stratford.

Wednesday April 9, 9am to 12.30, Lidl, Lavendon Road, Olney.

1pm to 4.30pm, Morrison’s, Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes

Friday April 11, 9am to 12.30pm, Tesco, Kingston

1pm to 4.30pm, Co-op, Leger Court, Great Linford.