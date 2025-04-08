Milton Keynes police set up camp in Tesco, Lidl, Morrisions and Sainsbury's stores to offer crime prevention advice

By Sally Murrer
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are taking to Tesco, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s to give crime prevention advice to city shoppers.

South Neighbourhood officers are spending this week in the supermarkets, behind a stand offering advice and leaflets.

The crime prevention roadshows will run all this week and shoppers are invited to go along and meet the officers and ask any questions they have.

Below are the dates and timings:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are holding crime prevention roadshows in Milton Keynes supermarkets this weekPolice are holding crime prevention roadshows in Milton Keynes supermarkets this week
Police are holding crime prevention roadshows in Milton Keynes supermarkets this week

Tuesday April 8, 9am to 12.30pm, Sainsbury’s, Lavendon Road, Olney.

1pm to 4.30pm, Tesco Express, Cofferidge Close, Stony Stratford.

Wednesday April 9, 9am to 12.30, Lidl, Lavendon Road, Olney.

1pm to 4.30pm, Morrison’s, Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes

Friday April 11, 9am to 12.30pm, Tesco, Kingston

1pm to 4.30pm, Co-op, Leger Court, Great Linford.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice