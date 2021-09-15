Milton Keynes Pride festival's arson is being investigated as hate crime, say police

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the rainbow arch of the MK Pride Festival was set alight.

The arson happened between 6.30am 7am on Monday morning in Campbell Park.

Thousands had enjoyed the hugely popular festival in the park two days previously.

Arsonists destroyed the rainbow arch

Sergeant Tom Hughes, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Having worked at MK Pride Festival over the weekend, I know that it was a large family and community event with an inspiringly inclusive atmosphere.

"This reckless act is really disappointing, goes against everything we were celebrating this weekend and has understandably caused upset to our LGBTQ+ community."

Sgt Hughes added: “This incident is being investigated as a hate crime and I encourage anyone who has any information to come forward either by using our online form or by calling 101 with reference number 43210411776. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Meanwhile MK man Carl Meale has organised a fundraising page to replace the rainbow arch. You can view it here.

The arch before it was destroyed by fire