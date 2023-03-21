HMP Woodhill’s governor is urging residents from Milton Keynes and beyond to join the service and make a difference in the community.

Nicola Marfleet has been the governor at HMP Woodhill for the last seven years. She joined the service as a prison officer 22 years ago before working her way up the ranks. She is now responsible for the establishment and its hundreds of staff and prisoners.

And she is calling on new recruits to help keep the public safe and guide offenders to turn their backs on crime, which could fetch a salary of over £32,380.

She said: “It is so important that we have people from all backgrounds across Buckinghamshire who can be positive role models for the prisoners here. It can be challenging, but it’s also rewarding, and there’s no shortage of support and guidance.

"You can work as part of a close-knit and supportive team, with access to great benefits and training, all while helping to rehabilitate prisoners and reduce reoffending.”

HMP Woodhill is a category B trainer prison, meaning prison officers help to maintain safety standards on the inside while supporting prisoners through their sentence by helping them to gain the skills they need to live crime-free lives.

Joseph Amponsah has been a prison officer for one year, having previously worked in hospitality as well being a support worker for vulnerable adults.

He said: “I enjoy my role as a prison officer because each day is different – it’s a demanding job but it’s great to able to make a big difference to prisoners’ lives. If you have empathy and are a ‘people-person’, then you can become a prison officer. I gained ‘people’ skills through my roles in hospitality and as a support worker and this helped me to be a prison officer at HMP Woodhill.”

HMP Woodhill is looking for people with good communication and influencing skills, effective decision-making, care and understanding. No qualifications are necessary.

Applications for prison officer roles at HMP Woodhill are now open.