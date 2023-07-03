Milton Keynes robber who used e-scooter to commit his crime is given custodial sentence

A young man has been sentenced to a young offender institution after a robbery in a Milton Keynes underpass.

Ashley Mukabeta, aged 19, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to spend one year and ten months in the young peoples’ prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of cannabis.

At around 2pm on 22 February last year, the victim, a man in his teens, was approached by Mukabeta and two other males in an underpass near Winterhill.

The victim was rammed in the back by an e-scooter and was ordered to take off his coat and hand it over, along with his bag.

The victim initially said no, but Mukabeta placed his hand towards his pocket, indicating to the victim that he had a knife.

The victim then removed his coat and bag and handed them over, say police.

Mukabeta and the two males then walked off back in the direction they had come from.

Mukabeta, who lives in Churchill Road, Leighton Buzzard, was charged on 28 December last year. His sentencing happened on Monday last week.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matthew Roberts, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am pleased to see a positive result for the victim of this serious crime.

“I hope that this result gives a message to others that the police will look to charge and convict those willing to partake in this level of crime.

