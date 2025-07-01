Milton Keynes secondary school in lockdown and surrounded by police

Hazeley Academy is in lockdown

Hundred of worried parents are trying to get information after a school has gone into lockdown and is surrounded by police.

They are trying to contact Hazeley Academy to find out what is happening but the phones are ringing unanswered.

One parent told the Citizen: “I’m worried sick. All I know is that the school went into lockdown a little while ago and police are swarming everywhere on Hazeley. There’s even a police helicopter hovering.”

She added: I’ve been trying to ring my child on her mobile phone but the reception is always really bad in that area and I can’t get through.”

There are rumours on social media that lockdown resulted from an incident involving a knife in the school.

Another parent said: “We have no idea what’s happened, whether it’s true of whether anyone was injured. To say we are worried is an understatement.”

“People have been trying to call the 5 Dimensions Trust, which runs the academy, but it’s impossible to get through to them as well… We just want to know that our children are okay.”

The Citizen has asked 5 Dimensions trust for a comment, as well as Thames Valley Police. We are awaiting responses.”