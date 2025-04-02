Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner has praised the actions of his officers after the fatal shooting of an armed individual in Milton Keynes yesterday, April 1.

Commissioner Matthew Barber has said his officers acted ‘bravely and decisively’ during the incident at Milton Keynes Central Railway Station.

A man carrying a knife was fatally shot outside the station and due to the use of firearms a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been made by Thames Valley Police.

Armed police officers were sent to the scene after it was reported that a man was carrying a firearm in the area at around 12:55pm. It has now been confirmed that the deceased individual was a white man carrying a knife.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporter

Thames Valley Police says, armed officers challenged the man and he was shot after he ‘moved at speed towards’ them. He was given CPR and emergency medical assistance by the officers, but was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:44pm.

Commissioner Barber said in a statement this morning: “Of course it is right that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) review this incident, but from what I understand at this early stage I am confident that the officers should be praised for their actions to protect members of the public.

“As a society we ask the police to put themselves in harm’s way every single day on our behalf, most of those officers are unarmed. The small number of armed officers often face even greater risks and carry a still greater responsibility. Whilst it is right that yesterday’s incident is independently reviewed, it is important that we also recognise exactly what we are asking of our armed police officers.

“It is tragic that a man died in yesterday’s incident, but I am thankful to the police officers who responded bravely and acted decisively in order to protect the public. If they had not done so the outcome could have been much worse.”

Commuters and people who need access to the train station were told services would be running as usual. However, Thames Valley Police confirmed there would be a large presence at the scene and access to bus stops and taxi pickup points would be affected. Certain parts of the area outside the station remain cordoned off from the public.