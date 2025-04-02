Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the man shot dead by police officers in Milton Keynes yesterday was carrying a knife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, 1 April, the police force announced that armed officers had killed an individual outside of Milton Keynes Central Railway Station.

The police force confirmed armed units were sent to the scene after witnesses said an individual carrying a ‘firearm’ was spotted in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, last night Thames Valley Police confirmed the individual who died at the incident was carrying a knife.

Police officers tried to save the man's life yesterday

A spokesperson for the force said: “TVP armed officers responded and challenged a white man who was carrying a knife outside the station. He moved at speed towards officers with the knife before a shot was fired by police.”

Video footage, which can be viewed online here, shows officers attempting to save the life of the shot man. They are seen carrying out CPR on the unnamed individual, however Thames Valley Police confirmed that he was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.44pm.

Thames Valley Police says the man has not been formally identified at this stage and his family have not been contacted at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milton Keynes commander, Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie, said: “We understand that this incident may cause concern locally, but we would like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk to the public.”

Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to investigate the use of firearms in this incident.

The police force confirmed it will have a large presence at the station today, but the station is open and trains are running as usual.

People travelling to the station by bus, or looking to depart via taxi, may face disruption as the bus stop and collection point are part of the scene, the police force adds. A spokesperson said: “Please check before you travel as you may need to seek alternative travel arrangements.”