Milton Keynes shop owner considers her future after ruthless raid by 'professional' shoplifters

A shop that sells pre-loved designer clothing is considering its future after being targeted by a highly organised gang of shoplifters.

Four women walked casually into the Revival Rooms in Olney’s Market Place last Friday and are suspected of stealing £2,000 worth of stock while seemingly browsing around.

CCTV images show goods being stuffed up the offenders’ tops, down their trousers and even into their underwear.

A CCTV image from The Revival Rooms

Their movements were so slick that shop owner Melina Neocleous only discovered the crime after the gang had walked out, and she has been left devastated.

"Mel has worked exceptionally hard to make the shop inviting, friendly and a great place to grab a bargain. This could leave her having to consider the future of the shop,” said a spokesman for the town.

“This was an organised shoplifting group who could potentially ruin a small business...We somehow this feels very personal as it’s in our town and very blatant.”

The spokesman added: “The Revival Rooms is a lovely independent shop, full of hidden gems. Please support them and pop in and have a browse.”

An image from CCTV at The Revival Rooms

The shop trades on people bringing in their no longer wanted high-end designer products for Melina to sell at an agreed price for a percentage split.

As well as clothes, it sells bags, shoes, accessories and jewelery. The concept is highly successful as it allows customers to buy designer items that would often be out of their budget reach.

This week Mel has urged other traders in Olney to print our and display her CCTV images so everyone can be aware.

Meanwhile, details of the theft have been posted on the town’s Facebook page called Olney & Village Alert for bordering Towns and Villages.

The Revival Rooms is in Market Place, Olney.

The post has reached thousands of people and prompted sympathy from the public and also other traders.

One former local shopkeeper said: “It’s the most awful feeling when it's your shop - you feel totally violated and disrespected and angry. It happened to me five times and the last one topped it for me, one of the reasons I closed."

And a member of the public said: “When they catch them they should put indelible dye on them so people know them and don't let them in their shops. It's a shame people lose their livelihood because of people like these.”

Friday’s theft was reported to police but Mel says she has not yet received a call back or visit from any officers.

The Citizen this week asked police if they were investigating and a spokesman told us: "Thames Valley Police received a report of shoplifting in Market Place, Olney at around 2pm on Friday (16/6).

He added: “An investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43230265092.”