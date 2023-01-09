Milton Keynes suffers fourth serious stabbing in 16 days as police arrest man for attempted murder

Another stabbing has taken place in MK – the fourth in just 16 days.

At around 10.25 last night (Sunday) a man in his forties was found with stab wounds in Church Street, Wolverton.

He was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he remains today.

Police are investigating the fourth stabbing in 16 days in Milton Keynes

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder this morning and he remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector James Horseman, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with CCTV cameras in the area or anyone with a dash-cam who was driving in the area at the time of the incident should check their recordings in case they have captured anything which could help our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230011294.

“Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

“There will be an increased police presence while officers carry out their enquiries within the vicinity. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

The spate of stabbings began 16 days ago – despite the city’s official ‘month of action against violence’ campaign during December.

The latest incident came just four days after another man in his forties was stabbed near a childrens nursery, late at night in nearby Wolverton Mill.

