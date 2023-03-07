Milton Keynes teenager admits to chasing boy along Redway with a knife

A Milton Keynes man has pleaded guilty to chasing a boy with a knife along a Redway in the city.

Issa Kasim, 18, of Towan Avenue, Fishermead, pleaded guilty to affray and knife possession.

He admitted to the two charges at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (2 March).

On a Redway in Leadenhall on Tuesday 28 February witnesses saw the 18-year-old chasing a boy, while he had a knife in his hand.

No one was injured. Kasim was arrested on Thursday and charged and remanded the same day.

He remains in custody and will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court for sentencing on 31 March 2023.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Daisy Hincks of CID based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This incident involving a knife outside a school has clearly caused concern amongst our community

“Kasim’s choice to carry a weapon has led to him spending time in prison on remand whilst he awaits his sentence.

“As part of Op Deter, which was launched in Milton Keynes we have a zero tolerance approach to knife crime in Milton Keynes and will continue to disrupt and robustly deal with those who choose to carry knives in our city.

“Alongside this, our work with schools, youth organisations and charities continues to safeguard young people from becoming involved in criminality.”