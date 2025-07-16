Milton Keynes teenager charged with mammoth 32 offences following police investigation

An teenage boy from Milton Keynes has been remanded in custody after being charged this week with no less than 32 offences.

Alfie Waller, aged 18, faces charges ranging from driving while disqualified to burglary and criminal damage.

The teenager, who lives in Dickens Lane in Bletchley, was arrested on Friday July 11 following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Berkshire East proactive team.

The 32 charges relate to incidents in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, in the Burnham, Amersham and Staines areas, across May, June and July this year.

They consist of two counts of criminal damage, one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, three counts of using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, one count of failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable/traffic warden, one count of attempted burglary, one count of burglary, two counts of fraudulently using a registration mark/registration document and three counts of driving whilst disqualified.

He has also been charged with a further two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of public order, one count of criminal damage, five counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order, one count of driving whilst disqualified, one count of driving without insurance, one count of dangerous driving, one count of fraudulent use of a registration mark, two counts of theft and two counts of breach of bail.

Waller appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (July 12). He was remanded into custody and will next appear at the same court on Thursday July 17.