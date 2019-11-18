Milton Keynes teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old schoolboy

A young man from Milton Keynes has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Wolverhampton.

Nehemie Tampwo, 18, from Fern Grove in Bletchley, is charged with murdering Keelan Wilson on May 29 last year.

Three men have been charged with murder

Keelan was found fatally stabbed near his home in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton.

His death prompted a major murder investigation that has spanned 18 months.

Two other 18-year-olds, Tyrique King, Zenay Pennant-Phillips, have now been charged alongside Tampwo with the murder.

Tampwo was not present in court due to medical reasons and no plea was entered during the hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

All three men have been remanded in custody to next appear at the court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in January next year.

A trial lasting up to six weeks has been scheduled for next July.