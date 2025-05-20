Milton Keynes town fights back over surge of shoplifting in its high street

Frustrated traders have persuaded the police chief to help them fight the growing problem of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in their high street.

The town of Newport Pagnell has reported increases in both retail crime and disturbances in its shopping area.

This month Conservative Councillors Chris Wardle and Alison Andrew joined forces with Thames Valley Police and Police & Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber to confront the issue, which has become a recurring concern in councillor casework and at town council meetings, with many local businesses reporting increases in shoplifting and disturbances.

While these problems are not new, the frequency and severity have escalated, leaving shop owners frustrated, anxious, and under strain, said the councillors.

After hearing directly from affected retailers, listening to town councillors and PCSOs, Cllrs Wardle and Andrew toured the High Street with Mr Barber. They

listened to first-hand experiences and began mapping out a stronger, coordinated response.

Cllr Wardle said: “These businesses are the heartbeat of Newport Pagnell, and they’ve had enough. Some of them are facing theft daily — it’s not just about financial loss, it’s the mental toll of never feeling secure.

"That’s why I brought this issue to the PCC personally. We had an honest, constructive conversation with Town Councillors about CCTV coverage, visibility of policing, and how we can better support our shop owners. I was encouraged by the PCC’s clear commitment and his team’s action so far.”

Thames Valley Police have already made progress. Since implementing a focused approach to retail crime, shoplifting charges across the force area have risen by 98%. Out of the top 20 most prolific offenders in Milton Keynes, 12 are currently imprisoned and the remaining eight are awaiting sentencing.

These results are proof that when intelligence, local insight and enforcement come together, real impact follows, say force bosses.

The Newport Pagnell visit also focused on promoting the use of DISC — a free crime-reporting and information- sharing app for businesses. The app enables retailers to quickly flag incidents, share offender profiles, and stay informed about criminal activity in their area. Over 1,500 businesses across Thames Valley have signed up.

The app has been funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner as part of his retail crime strategy across Thames Valley Police area.