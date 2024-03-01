Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes University Hospital provides below average non-clinical support to disabled patients, new figures show.

Disability Rights UK said while the national picture was generally positive, true experiences of disabled patients may differ due to high staff vacancies and lower expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The patient-led assessment of the care environment is an annual survey of NHS patients, who review the care they received across a variety of topics, including privacy, food, and cleanliness.

The British Red Cross has warned that millions of people are being left without wheelchairs as they recover from illness and risk being trapped in their own homes.

It shows Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust scored 82% for the non-clinical support it provided to disabled patients in 2022-23.

This was down from the year before, when disability services were rated at 88%.

Across England, 84% of patients with a disability were satisfied with the level of non-clinical care they received last year – a slight increase on 83% in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Non-clinical support includes accessibility, clear signage, and other measures to support the needs of a disabled patient.

Fazilet Hadi, head of policy at Disability Rights UK said the figures are "positive" but should be treated with caution.

She added: "Where staffing is under pressure, care and support becomes more transactional, as time for communication, personalised support and empathy is in short supply.

"We also need to consider whether expectations of care by disabled people are lower than they should be and whether disabled people feel they need to be loyal to those providing essential support."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figures also showed non-clinical support for dementia patients at Milton Keynes Hospital was scored at 80%.