Milton Keynes woman jailed for driving while disqualified and resisting arrest

A woman who was caught driving while disqualified has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and given a further driving ban for 36 months.

Tamara Conrad, aged 26, of Gaskin Court, Downs Barn, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to a count each of driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and resisting arrest, in a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday (25/3).

She had been arrested and charged with the offences on the same day.

At around 9.20am on Monday, Conrad was stopped on V7 Saxon Street by Netherfield while driving a white Mercedes A180.

Conrad gave false details at the side of the road and then made off on foot.

She was detained but then resisted arrest by attempting to grab the officer’s handcuffs, before a member of the public assisted.

Conrad then gave her details and following enquiries by police officers, it was discovered she had already been disqualified from driving until 2027.

Investigating officer PC Polly Rayner of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Conrad was already disqualified from driving and has shown a flagrant disregard to the courts by making the decision to get behind the wheel again.

“Tamara Conrad will now serve a prison sentence as a result of her actions and faces a further three years’ disqualification.