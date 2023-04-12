Milton Keynes woman speaks out about months of hell after ex is jailed for stalking her

A mum-of-two whose ex partner has been jailed for stalking has spoken out about her terrifying ordeal.

Carl McDonnell, 39, was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to stalking, criminal damage and wasting police time.

This week his victim has asked to tell her story to encourage to other women in a possessive or abusive relationship to seek help and call the police.

Carl McDonnell has been jailed for stalking his ex partner in Milton Keynes

Nina, 41, met Carl through the dating site Plenty of Fish in May 2019, when she was five months pregnant.

"He seemed amazing,” she said.

“He wanted to take on my unborn child as his own. He said all the right things and I really thought he was the perfect man.”

By the time lockdown came the following year, Nina was pregnant with Carl’s baby and he moved in to her home in Shenley Lodge.

"It was then that little problems with possessiveness started to show,” said Nina, whose boys are now aged three and almost two.

But it was after the lockdowns ended, and Nina was able to resume her social life and start work part time at Morrisons, that the true extent of Carl’s jealousy was revealed.

"I’d had post natal depression after the birth of my second baby and I got help… It was apparent that he was using drugs and had problems that also needed help. But he made me feel that I was the crazy one.”

The relationship limped along until last summer, when Nina asked Carl to leave. In October he began a campaign of stalking and bizarre behaviour that caused her to be too terrified to leave her house alone.

He stood outside her home for hours, bombarded her with hundreds of texts and calls, then resorted to calling police and inventing fictitious reasons for them to carry out “welfare checks” on her.

"He called police 15 times… He told them I’d been raped, which was completely untrue. He claimed I’d left the children alone in a hotel room and gone to the pub. He called my friends, saying people were outside my house to get me. It was crazy,” said Nina.

"Social services became involved. Luckily they believed me. Police came out numerous times but they were always really supportive.

“But the whole thing made me so scared. I couldn’t leave the house alone and there were nights that I was so terrified that friends had to stay.”

In November Carl was arrested and his case was heard at Reading Crown Court on March 17. He also admitted possession of Class A drugs and breaching a suspended sentence for coercive behaviour with another ex partner.

He was given 16 months for stalking Nina and 15 months for breaching the suspended sentence. He received 14 days for criminal damage, two months for wasting police time and two months for possession of drugs. The total was 31 months.

Nina said: “I just want other women to know that they can get help if they are in the same situation with a controlling, possessive partner. They shouldn’t be scared to go to the police.