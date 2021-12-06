Mindless vandals go on caravan wrecking spree in Milton Keynes

Vandals have trashed 11 static caravans in one night at a popular MK caravan park.

The offenders struck at Emberton Park some time between 4pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

The privately-owned caravans had their glass doors and windows smashed and external decking, solar panels and aerials were pulled down.

The door was smashed on this caravan

Investigating officer PCSO Huckle said "This has been a very upsetting weekend for many of the static caravan owners who received phone calls to say that their caravan has been damaged due to vandalism. Some owners have travelled back to Emberton today from areas across the south east to check on the damage that has been caused to their property".

"We are appealing to the residents of Emberton and Olney to make contact with us, if they saw or heard anything suspicious or if they have any information that could identify the offender/s"

Anyone who can help should call 101 and speak to PCSO Huckle or any member of the North Neighbourhood Police Team.